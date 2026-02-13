Trump’s Top Troll Embarrasses President on World Stage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again trolled President Donald Trump in front of world leaders.

Newsom is back in Europe just one month after he traveled to Davos to tear into the Trump administration in front of world leaders. This time, Newsom is at the Munich Security Conference, where he is once again urging Europe to stand up to Trump.

In Munich, Newsom presented California as a steady, reliable partner to European allies, despite what he calls chaos at the federal level.

On Friday, he participated in a panel about climate change and was asked about what the Golden State is doing to counter the Trump administration’s reversal on climate initiatives.

“I’m showing up,” he said to the audience’s applause.

Newsom told the audience that Trump "is doubling down on stupid." ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images

“Donald Trump is doubling down on stupid. California has been a leader in climate policy going back to Ronald Reagan,” Newsom said, adding, “Never in the history of the United States of America has there been a more destructive president than the current occupant in the White House.”

The 58-year-old Democrat and likely presidential candidate in 2028 was also asked about how climate change could play into the next presidential election.

“You may not believe in science, but you got to believe your own eyes,” he responded. “People are burning up, choking up, heating up. We have simultaneous droughts and floods, historic wildfires.”

“In California, it’s a big blue state, but also has more Republicans than most Republican states, and we have long moved beyond the partisanship on this issue, because there is no Republican thermometer, there’s no Democratic thermometer,” Newsom said.

“There’s just reality,” he noted.

Newsom previously scolded European leaders in Davos. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, Newsom will participate in another discussion on transatlantic relations.

Trump will not attend the Munich Security Conference, instead sending Secretary of State Marco Rubio to officially represent the U.S.

Other U.S. attendees, who are also rumored 2028 presidential contenders, include New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Newsom is no stranger to presenting himself as the antithesis of Trump on the world stage.

Trump was infuriated by Newsom's presence in Davos as the governor watched discussions featuring Trump cabinet officials. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month, Newsom scolded European leaders for their capitulation to Trump, telling them they “should have brought a bunch of knee pads,” as their “grovelling to Trump’s needs” makes them “look pathetic on the world stage.”

Newsom said Trump is “destroying our world reputation or potentially our economic might around the world because he is being petty. None of this is rational. Everyone needs to stop pretending this is rational.”

Trump lashed out at Newsom for his presence in Davos, calling him a “Governor of a Failing State,” who “should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders.”