Trump’s Troubles With Women Are Just Beginning

Donald Trump isn’t offering any kind of positive vision of the future for American women—which means that his struggles with the demographic are bound to continue, co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy agree on the latest installment of The New Abnormal.

“Their stance with women, people with uteruses, sucks because nothing that they’re offering shows that they trust women or care enough about women to do a damn thing for women—other than bring them back to the 19th century,” Moodie said.

Then, senior political reporter at Rolling Stone—and former Daily Beast reporter—Asawin Suebsaeng joins the program to discuss his most recent piece, “‘American Death Squads’: Inside Trump’s Push to Make Police More Violent.”

“[Trump] has been running on a pro-police brutality campaign since at least 2015 to 2016,” Suebsaeng said. “It sounds a little bit hysterical to the layman when you put it in those terms, but if you analyze what he’s been saying publicly since at least 2015, and what he did and tried to do during his first administration, there’s no way you can come to the reasonable, objective conclusion that what he is for isn’t a pro-police brutality platform.”

Plus! A conversation with Katya Schwenk, a reporter at The Lever, whose recent story, “The Toxic Loophole Behind a Chemical Plant Disaster,” left Moodie “gobsmacked.”

