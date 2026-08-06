Trump’s Truth Social Hit by Humiliating Exodus

Active users of President Donald Trump’s social media platform have dropped like flies.

Trump’s Truth Social site, where he threatens other countries and posts self-aggrandizing AI slop, has experienced a dramatic drop in daily active users of its mobile app since last July, according to the Financial Times.

The outlet, citing estimates from the digital market intelligence company SimilarWeb, reported that the mobile site’s daily active users have plummeted from 436,000 in July 2025 to only 261,000 one year later.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement: “TRUTH Social is the most powerful and popular social media platform in the world because it serves as President Trump’s authentic voice, where he communicates directly with the American people and the world without the biased media taking him out of context.”

Trump's posts often include him raging at enemies. On Thursdays, he lashed out at "leakers." Truth Social

For comparison, Facebook boasts over 2 billion daily active users. Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter)—which Truth Social was modeled after—hosts upwards of 130 million active users worldwide every day, according to Backlinko.

Trump, 80, was permanently banned from Twitter on Jan. 8, 2021—two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. A month later, he launched the Trump Media & Technology Group—a company that would launch Truth Social a year later in February 2022.

Trump's profile was reinstated on X after his friend Elon Musk purchased the platform. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

After his friend-turned-foe Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, Trump’s profile was reinstated the following month, though the president rarely posts on his reclaimed account.

The Daily Beast has reached out to TMTG for comment.

Trump also shares AI-generated posts on the platform. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Kevin McGurn, the head of TMTG, told the Financial Times that despite its competitiveness in the market, Truth Social’s sustainability “absolutely stands up” even if Trump leaves as its main creator after the 2028 presidential election.

“The pricing model could change based on what we have,” McGurn told the outlet. “My goal is to get way more creators on this service that have something to say.”

“The [Trump] brand deserves its own lasting media network. Our largest shareholder, the president, loves media. He’s the most engaged person in the media,” he added.

Last month, Trump hyped up TMTG’s launch of a premium version of Truth Social for Wall Street firms. The service offers early access to his posts on the platform for an asking price of $100,000 per month.

The service hasn’t gone over well with those it’s intended for, however.

Several Wall Street types told the Financial Times that they were offended by the extreme asking price for early access to potentially market-altering events, with one calling it “scandalous.”

Several Wall Street execs have said they do not plan to purchase the premium version of the platform. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

“His tweets move markets so we all need to pay up,” a macro hedge fund manager told the outlet. “It’s so bad that nothing surprises me in that sense anymore.”

Another Wall Street executive told NPR that Trump’s venture was “insane.”