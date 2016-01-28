Trump’s Vet Fund Doesn’t Go to Vets

CHEAT SHEET
The special website that Donald Trump’s campaign created to raise money for veterans doesn’t actually send funds to veterans. Following his decision to boycott the Fox debate and stage his own rival event supporting “the wounded warriors,” the campaign set up the donation page, which includes a note that the money contributed would go directly to the Donald J. Trump Foundation. “The Donald J Trump Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization,” the disclosure reads. “An email confirmation with a summary of your donation will be sent to the email address provided above.”