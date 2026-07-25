Trump’s WHCD Meltdown Met With Shock and Disgust

President Donald Trump, 80, has been roundly roasted for his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump took the podium Friday night ready to make what his staff had earlier described as a “unifying but vicious” speech.

But by the time he was done, about an hour later, the room, snapping out of its silence, managed meager applause, stunned by the rant they had witnessed.

The outgoing president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Weijia Jiang, addressed the crowd as ‘YMCA’ by the Village People faded out in the background.

“People asked me how long is he going to speak, and I said, ‘You’re White House Correspondents, you should know,’ and, um, thank you, President Trump,” she said, looking stunned.

Trump’s tirade was savaged online and on cable news.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom—a target of a portion of Trump’s speech—fired back through his official press X account.

The official account of Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office reacts to Donald Trump's WHCD speech. X

“Donald Trump is a pig,” it said, reposting a snippet of the speech where Trump attacked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I think the worst thing you can say is it just wasn’t funny at all,” Van Jones said on CNN afterwards. “It just wasn’t funny. It was mean and small, but you can be mean and small and funny...he didn’t talk about any American besides himself and his enemies.”

Jones, a former Obama adviser, said the speech was a missed opportunity and mocked the president for turning into “rabid grizzly Trump, who’s kind of wandering around the backyard attacking things.”

The Washington Post’s Maura Judkis called the event “crass and surreal and deeply cringeworthy,” noting that the only part of the audience that “reliably laughed at the president’s jokes” seemed to be made up entirely of administration officials.

On X, users reacted to snippets of the speech, which one observer likened to a “series of Twitter troll comments.”

“I just can’t believe anyone is proud of this person,” wrote another.

“This isn’t roasting. It’s just saying horrible things about people, with no humor involved,” added a third.

An X user reacts to Donald Trump's WHCD speech. X

The speech, which included a section on how the press should be grateful because Trump had made Washington safe again, and another where he donned a ‘Trump 2028′ hat and declared he was running for another term despite the constitution forbidding it, was for the most part a re-hashing of Trump’s many gripes.

He touched on the 2020 election, his animosity towards the press, his planned White House ballroom, his love of naming things after himself and former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

They felt the president's choice of remarks reflected poorly on America. X

Others highlighted audience member reactions. X

Of the dinner itself, Trump said it was “far worse than I actually thought,” as he mused on the awards given out before his speech.

“It was a total flop‚” another X user weighed in on a longer clip of Trump’s remarks.

“Not a Total Flop,” another wrote. “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner proved that America doesn’t need to spend a billion dollars in taxpayer money on a new White House ballroom after all.”