Trump’s WHO Funding Freeze Is a ‘Crime Against Humanity,’ Medical Experts Say
Donald Trump’s decision to freeze U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) has been condemned as a “crime against humanity” by Richard Horton, the editor in chief of The Lancet medical journal. On Tuesday, Trump declared funding would be put on hold for at least 60 days and accused the organization of “mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” The U.S. is the single largest contributor to the WHO. Horton wrote: “Every scientist, every health worker, every citizen must resist and rebel against this appalling betrayal of global solidarity.” Bill Gates has also added his voice to the chorus of disapproval, tweeting: “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them.” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country had “serious concerns” about Trump’s move and added that the WHO played an “irreplaceable role” in fighting the pandemic.