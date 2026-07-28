Trump’s Wild Ego Trip Leaves MS NOW Panel Floored

President Donald Trump left an MS NOW panel dumbfounded after delivering one of his most audacious boasts yet.

The 80-year-old president reached new heights of self-aggrandizement while speaking at a rally in Michigan on Monday, telling the crowd, “I’ve done more for you than your parents, okay?”

“I’m not going to knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents. That I can tell you,” he doubled down, telling attendees that their own parents would agree.

MS NOW anchor Luke Russert repeated the president’s words in disbelief after watching the clip with the panel.

The president told attendees that he has “done more” for them than their parents. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

“That sounds almost like Chairman Mao. It sounds like the father of the homeland. ‘And what have I done for you, my children?’ It’s really weird stuff,” he continued, referring to Mao Zedong, the Chinese dictator whose rule was defined by a vast cult of personality that cast him as China’s father figure.

Media Matters president Angelo Carusone chimed in that Trump’s bonkers ego trip is “a reflection of how he’s currently thinking about himself.”

“He’s thinking about himself in those terms. He’s totally high on his own supply... he really does see himself as that type of historic figure,” Carusone said.

Trump on Sunday posted two AI-generated images depicting himself standing with John F. Kennedy at the White House and saving George Washington from falling off a cliff.

Carusone added that the president’s boast was particularly bizarre for a crowd made up largely of older supporters.

“A lot of those people’s parents are probably not there, and they’re not really thinking about their parents; they’re thinking about their kids. So it would work if he was speaking to younger people. But that’s the group of his supporters that he’s lost the fastest,” he said.

“That’s sort of like a reflection of just how disconnected he is from the space, how much they’ve sort of been turning on him... That’s not a message that’s going to appeal to them.”

Trump imagined himself alongside John F. Kennedy in an AI image on Sunday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s rally was supposed to tout his economic agenda and give a lift to Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

But Russert noted, “We’re 99 days away, and he’s all over the place.”

MS NOW highlighted several moments from Trump’s speech in which he made outlandish boasts about the state of the U.S.’s economy, including that “the Golden Age of America is upon us,” and that “we’re having the single greatest year we’ve ever had as a country.”

Yet poll after poll has found that a majority of Americans believe Trump is making their financial lives worse. A new CBS News survey conducted last week found that 65 percent of Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy and 58 percent say his policies made them financially worse off.