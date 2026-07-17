Trump’s World Cup Hit by New Crisis Days Before Final

New York and New Jersey have been blanketed in smoke just two days ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

After it was confirmed on Thursday that President Donald Trump, 80, will attend the final to hand the trophy to the winners of Spain versus Argentina at MetLife Stadium, concerns are growing over air quality in the region.

An air quality alert was first issued on Wednesday for New York and New Jersey as smoke from Canadian wildfires smothered the region, leaving a thick haze lingering through Friday.

A cover of wildfire smoke clouds the New York City skyline. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

Forecasters expect weekend rain will help clear the smoke, though The Atlantic reported that it remains difficult to predict how effective the rainfall will be.

Sunday’s World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Gov. Mikie Sherrill said N95 masks are being made available to some commuters as levels of fine particulate pollution approach or exceed unhealthy thresholds.

The Spain team arrived in New Jersey on Wednesday and trained through Thursday, while Argentina was set to begin training Friday afternoon as residents across the state were urged to limit outdoor exposure amid worsening air quality, according to the BBC.

MetLife Stadium, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium, will host the World Cup Final. Mike Segar/REUTERS

“I encourage all residents, especially members of sensitive groups, to limit outdoor activities,” Sherrill wrote on X on Thursday.

The final is expected to be as much a celebrity spectacle as a soccer match, with around 80,000 fans set to fill the stadium. The closing ceremony will feature a special appearance by Tom Cruise, along with performances from Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and Italian singer Laura Pausini ahead of kickoff.

Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the tournament’s 11-minute halftime show, joined by Madonna, Coldplay, and Shakira, while Jennifer Hudson will perform the U.S. national anthem before the match.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump “looks forward to attending” the final, calling it “a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino will both be present at the final. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump has been vocal about his interest in the World Cup, which was hosted across North America, with 78 matches held in the U.S., 13 in Mexico, and 13 in Canada. He has not attended any of the games.

The president previously spoke about golfing with England captain Harry Kane, before the team went on to lose 2-1 to Argentina in the semifinal. He also revealed that he personally asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to revisit a red card decision that threatened to sideline U.S. star Folarin Balogun for the knockout clash against Belgium, leading to the reversal of his suspension.

The intervention ultimately did little to alter the team’s fate, as the U.S. went on to suffer a 4-1 defeat.