TrumpWorld Becomes Unglued Over Trump’s Praise of Vaccine and Booster Shots

Some of Donald Trump's most fervent supporters and right-wing allies have turned on the twice-impeached ex-president over the past week due to his glowing public endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent positive messaging around receiving the booster vaccine.

The fringe characters have come out of the woodwork to try and throw down with the political leader they once praised.

While on stage with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly this past weekend, Trump praised his own administration's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, a sticking point in TrumpWorld as pundits have been apprehensive about backing the shots. “We did something that was historic,” Trump told the crowd, which he was booed over. “We got a vaccine done.”

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, along with countless other far-right types, weren't pleased with Trump's glowing endorsement of the vaccine.

“Sign on to it. Take credit for it. Take this, sign on, believe it. Hell, we're fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos Group,” Jones fumed on his daily show this past week, “and now we've got Trump on their team!”

Far-right “Stop the Steal” and Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander also took a swing at Trump over his newfound outspoken backing of the vaccine.

“Remember when Trump said you would be playing right into the Democrat's hands by mocking the rushed, ineffective shot?” Alexander wrote Thursday afternoon on Telegram. “Yeah, Joe Biden praises him and his booster shot. Trump, stop. Just stop. Have your position (backed by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is backed by science). This losing is getting boomer level annoying.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, however, told The Daily Beast he isn't concerned with Trump supporting the vaccine because “he is 100% against mandates!”

Alleged QAnon ringleader turned Arizona congressional candidate Ron Watkins chimed in after Trump doubled down on his vaccine support later in the week during an interview with right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but… the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine,” Trump told Owens. “But it's still their choice… Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine.”

Watkins fired back at Trump, calling the vaccines “subscription suicide shots” while telling his loyal QAnon adherents to “choose life” rather than “comply” and get vaccinated.