Trumpy Golfer Hit With Vile New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Another damning report has accused golf legend Phil Mickelson of sexual misconduct—this time dating back more than a decade.

Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has been accused of flashing a full-body nude photo to his friend’s wife before asking her to visit him later that night, according to an explosive new report by Skratch.

That alleged incident took place during the 2015 Barclays Championship after Mickelson, who remains married to his high school sweetheart, Amy Mickelson, was drinking wine with fellow professional golfer Pat Perez and his wife, Ashley Perez.

Once Pat got up to use the bathroom, Ashley told Skratch that Mickelson pulled out his phone and showed her an image of him fully nude and flexing his bicep with his erect penis visible.

Ashley recalled the alleged incident to Skratch, saying, “Phil says to me, ‘I’m going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep, I want you to come see me.’”

The incident destroyed Pat and Mickelson’s friendship. Mickelson would later call to apologize—a call that Ashley recorded and provided to Skratch—but he could never forgive his former friend.

Pat Perez tees off as Phil Mickelson looks on from the background at a tournament in 2012, when the two men were still reportedly friends. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

Details of what caused the rift between Mickelson and Pat were not previously public, but Pat had alluded to an incident, telling Claude Harmon’s podcast in 2022, “I have a different hate for Phil than most people.”

He continued, “And people won’t know the story—I’m not gonna go into the story again—but Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable. He knows that he screwed up. He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Mickelson’s attorney, Tom Clare, said: “A small segment of the golf media has decided that because Mr. Mickelson is a successful golfer, every detail of his private and family life is theirs to exploit. Recycling mistakes he has already acknowledged as new reporting, and dragging private family matters into public view, is reckless. It is the pursuit of clicks at the expense of the truth. Do better.”

In a separate statement, a spokeswoman for Mickelson told the Beast that, “Some of the allegations circulating about Mr. Mickelson are false, and others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately. Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative.

“No person, no article, and no book can present an accurate, complete, or personal story of the life Mr. Mickelson and his family have lived. His story, struggles, and recovery belong to him and to the people who have shared it closely alongside him.

“Recovery is not a straight line,” the statement continued. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.

“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”

Amy and Phil Mickelson have been married since 1996. David Cannon / Getty Images

The incident involving the Perezes, who have since divorced, was not the only bombshell in Skratch’s report, which was published mere weeks after Mickelson was permanently booted from his hometown golf club for allegedly groping a female employee at the course.

Skratch reports that it spoke to 19 sources close to Mickelson about his actions and character.

“Somewhere around 2015, things began to change,” said someone who was close to Mickelson in those years, according to Skratch. “He began drinking more on the road. Lots of red wine. He had always been devoted to Amy, but that also started to change.”

Mickelson allegedly harassed another woman by propositioning her for sex during a tournament week dinner in that same period.

Phil Mickelson’s career is on the rocks after a string of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Aaron Doster/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Out of nowhere, Phil started asking the most inappropriate questions about my personal life and then propositioning me in graphic detail,” a woman told Skratch. “He went on and on about how he had been fantasizing about me and all the things he wanted to do to me. It was incredibly awkward. The rest of us kept trying to change the subject, but he was relentless. The more wine he drank, the louder he got. There was a family at the table next to us, and I have no idea what they heard. It was horrible—I was sweating profusely.”

She reportedly added, “It felt like verbal rape.”

A former friend of Phil’s told Skratch that he and Amy did “intensive marital counseling,” but rumors of infidelity have allegedly persisted—including claims that he would ask fellow golfers or caddies to hold his cellphone so his location showed as if he was golfing when he really was not.

“Phil is a f-----g wild hyena,” a former golf buddy of Mickelson told Skratch. Kyle Terada/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Phil is a f-----g wild hyena,” a former golf buddy told Skratch. “Amy tried to put him in a cage, but that was never going to work. It was inevitable he would act out.”

Some theorize that Mickelson’s career is now on the rocks, with the PGA Tour already making it clear that Mickelson is not welcome back and LIV Golf reportedly barely hanging on.