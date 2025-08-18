Trumpy News Channel Finally Pays Up for Crazy 2020 Lies

Pro-Donald Trump outlet Newsmax has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $67 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed against it by the voting machine company.

The cable channel was being sued by Dominion for pushing the false claim that Dominion rigged voting machines at the 2020 election in favor of former President Joe Biden over Trump.

Filings show that Newsmax—whose Board of Directors features Alex Acosta, a former federal prosecutor who has been criticized for making a “sweetheart” Jeffrey Epstein plea deal—has agreed to $27 million this month as well as a further $40 million in the next two years to avoid going to trial, reported CNN.

“We are pleased to have settled this matter,” a Dominion spokesperson told CNN.