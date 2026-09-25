Trumpy SCOTUS Justices Hand Him New Win After Cozy Dinner

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a victory on Friday in his campaign to change how Americans vote.

The decision came one day after three of the Court’s conservative justices, along with their spouses, attended a state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House.

The Trump administration had been pushing to deploy an online system that combines citizenship information with Social Security numbers and other sensitive data on millions of Americans. States would be able to use it to hunt for ineligible voters.

Critics fear that the system could result in the purging of a large number of eligible voters from state rolls as the Trump administration tries to use federal government resources to shape who can vote and how.

The emergency ruling was unsigned, but the court’s three liberal justices joined in the dissent.

The conservative Supreme Court gave Trump a win on a vote identification tool, but the court's three liberal justices joined the dissent. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump has recently railed against the country’s highest court for ruling against him, but Friday’s decision gives the president a rare win as his presidential approval rating remains underwater.

This story is developing and will be updated.