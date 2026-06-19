Trump Humiliated by Devastating Fox News Poll

President Donald Trump suffered a political blow after a Fox News poll found that trust in the federal government has collapsed to a record low.

The poll, conducted between June 12 and 15 among 1,002 respondents, found that just 25 percent of Americans trust the federal government, the lowest level ever recorded in Fox News polling. Trust in the government stood at 32 percent in both 2024 and 2025, while the previous low was 31 percent in 2023.

Americans are struggling with rising living costs despite Trump's repeated claims that his economic agenda is working. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The findings come as Trump, 80, scrambles to restore confidence in his government and voters’ increasingly bleak assessment of the economy, ahead of the November midterm elections.

The erosion extends into Trump’s own voter base. Among Republicans, 63 percent said they do not trust the government, up 15 points from last summer when 48 percent expressed distrust, but down from 85 percent two years ago.

Even among MAGA Republicans, 57 percent said they do not trust the government. Among non-MAGA Republicans, distrust climbed to 73 percent.

Independents remained deeply skeptical as well, with 80 percent saying they do not trust the government, unchanged from last year and up from 72 percent in 2024.

The findings come as Americans continue to struggle with rising living costs despite Trump’s repeated claims that his economic agenda is working.

Fox News found that 44 percent of voters said they were falling behind financially, up from 36 percent a year ago and 41 percent in June 2024. Just 26 percent rated the economy positively, while 73 percent rated economic conditions negatively.

Trump’s overall approval rating stood at 39 percent, unchanged from last month but down seven points from 46 percent last June.

Trump’s standing also approached record lows among several groups that have traditionally supported him. His approval among Republicans stood at 81 percent, and his ratings among men, white voters, and white evangelical Christians were just one point above their historic lows.

Trump faces mounting criticism over the economic fallout from the conflict with Iran. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump faces mounting criticism over the economic fallout from the conflict with Iran, which he started in February, and is trying to bring to an end over fears it could cause a global “economic catastrophe.” The war has sent fuel prices soaring and intensified cost-of-living pressures for Americans.

Previously contacted by the Daily Beast for comment, White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement: “President Trump has always been clear about the fact that oil and gas prices—and thus overall inflation—will rapidly drop as soon as the Iran situation is resolved.

“Prior to the start of Operation Epic Fury, American workers had recovered almost half of the real wage losses they experienced under Joe Biden thanks to this Administration’s commonsense agenda of deregulation, tax cuts, and energy abundance—an agenda that the Administration continues to implement to deliver more economic relief for the American people.”

The Daily Beast contacted the White House for additional comment.