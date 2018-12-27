Try CBD Oil to Take the Edge Off the Winter Blues

If you're still bundled up from the Polar Vortex and are getting a bit stir crazy, take the edge off with a little CBD oil. This 15ml non-flavored sublingual tincture from Medix has a balanced formula of 99.9% pure CBD Isolate and pure hemp seed oil and will help combat even the strongest feeling of winter blues. This formula also has naturally occurring antioxidants and is gluten free and vegan, so it's great for anyone that wants to try CBD oil, even if they're on a restrictive diet.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.