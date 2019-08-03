From Coffee to Seltzer, Add CBD to Your Drinking Habits With These 5 Options

At this point, I’ve tried a multitude of CBD products but the ones I come back to always are the drinks. I’m constantly trying all the brands I can find that the bodega by my apartment stocks to try and find the ones that I like the best, from seltzer to teas to coffee. Because CBD has taken the mainstream by storm, many of these brands are now available to be bought online, so no matter where you are, you can try your own. Here are some CBD drinks to try for yourself that you can get shipped right to your door.

Sweet Reason Grapefruit Sparkling Water (6-Pack), $40 from Standard Dose: This is one of the brands that I’ve tried from my bodega and the grapefruit is my favorite. With 7 mg of CBD, it’s just the right amount to take the edge off. It’s tangy and bubbly and flavorful, basically everything you want from a good seltzer.

CBD Energy Shot (12-Pack), $69 at Sunday Scaries: Sunday Scaries’ newest product is an energy shot with a CBD chaser. It’s packed with vitamin B12, vitamin B6, green coffee beans, taurine, ginseng, and, of course, CBD. If you’re not a coffee fan, get your energy elsewhere.

Focus CBD Hemp Extract Infused Brewed Oolong Tea (12-Pack), $50 at The Vitamin Shoppe: A balanced blend of Oolong herbal tea with 15 mg of CBD oil to give your body a relaxing, focusing kick. It’s peach-flavored, as well, so you can sip all day and enjoy the taste while getting your CBD fix.

Proper Hemp Co CBD Infused Coffee Beans By Doma, $75 from Standard Dose: Proper Hemp Co. and Doma Coffee Roasting Company teamed up to create a CBD-infused coffee that gives your morning cup of joe a dose of 15mg of CBD. Keep a level head and get the caffeine jolt you need at the same time.

Reset For Balance Tea, $38 at Standard Dose: If you’re more of a tea drinker, this non-caffeinated tea is a blend of hemp buds, chamomile, peppermint, ginger, and licorice, plus cinnamon bark, blackberry leaves, rose, and marigold.

