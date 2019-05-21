1. Ad by EveryPlate
All meal kit services make it easier for you to enjoy delicious homemade meals, but not all of them are quite as flexible or waste-conscious as EveryPlate. They aim to make fresh, quality home delivery meals more accessible with lower prices that don’t result in lower quality. Savings come in part from eco-friendly, smart packaging that doesn’t look as fancy as competitors, but is recyclable and wastes little. Whether you’re cooking for one, two, or four, EveryPlate has a package for you that will work around your schedule, appetite, and diet. The meal options are updated weekly and include a mix of simple-yet-bold flavors like a chimichurri steak bowl, chili-garlic shrimp, and spicy honey butter chicken. And right now, EveryPlate is offering first-time users a special discount to taste what their creative chefs have to offer: 18 meals for $3.33 each, as well as free shipping. That’s $39 in savings off the bat. You can skip weeks whenever you want and can schedule them ahead if you know you’ll be going on a trip soon. Designed to be easy and convenient, each box gives you the necessary and very fresh ingredients for three protein-packed recipes that each take about 30 minutes to complete — without having to use too many pots and pans. (Less prep time and less clean time!) This deal is a great way to give EveryPlate a try and see if it’s right for you — sign up today before the promotion ends.
