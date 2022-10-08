Try Guys Detail Learning About Ned Fulmer's Affair and Painful Fallout in New Podcast

Try Guys stars Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld delved into their difficult decision to remove their fellow member Ned Fulmer, who confirmed he had what he called a “consensual” workplace extramarital affair after being outed on social media, in a new, lengthy podcast episode.

After taking a week-long hiatus to “formulate [their] thoughts,” the popular former BuzzFeed personalities detailed in the new vlog, titled “ok, let’s talk about it,” which has racked up more than 3 million views, discovering how they learned about Fulmer’s transgression, waiting for the internet to blow it up, and what it was like to become one of the biggest viral stories this year.

“We knew there was this stick of dynamite with an uncertain fuse. We knew that at any moment this could and would come out,” Kornfeld said. “Along with all the stressors of how do we do this right, it was the stressors of when is this going to break… Every day we are refreshing Twitter… it was out there from the beginning.”

On Sept. 27, Fulmer confirmed internet sleuth allegations that he was hooking up with one of his producers—setting off a firestorm that even garnered coverage by outlets like The New York Times, NPR, and the Washington Post.

The group found out about the affair over Labor Day weekend, the two members said on the podcast, which set off a week of “relentless work” that they knew would require “swift legal action.” They confirmed they went through an internal review before taking permanent action, ensuring that they were not “unjustly removing” their friend and co-founder while also protecting the employees of 2nd Try, LLC. Navigating the “red tape,” trauma, and the scrutiny of millions has been stressful and exhausting like a breakup, they said, and has greatly impacted their health.

“The stress poops have been out of control,” Kornfeld joked.

Habersberger and Kornfeld also addressed speculations about the controversy, including that they did not coordinate releasing statements with Fulmer, accusing him of copying their font to “optimize result for him.”

They confirmed that they edited Fulmer out of videos that had been shot but not yet aired on YouTube. The old era of TryGuy content will remain on the internet, untouched.

You can watch the full episode here: