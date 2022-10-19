Try Guys Wife (No, Not That One) Spills on Another James Corden Restaurant Meltdown
TRY SPY WITH MY LITTLE EYE
For those in the know, Try Wife Becky Habersberger remains the best part of the Try Guys. With a wine-fuelled rant between her and Eugene Lee Yang about a certain recent affair still indefinitely postponed, though, Becky fans will just have to settle for her spilling the tea on James “Tiny Cretin” Corden. In a TikTok posted Wednesday, Habersberger said she was “not surprised” by the news that the Late Late Show host has made a habit of abusing restaurant workers. Sharing her own “James Corden story,” Habersberger recalled that she was walking past a well-known Los Angeles eatery with a friend once when she spotted Corden exiting the building. Getting closer, Habersberger said she overheard a restaurant employee telling Corden that the restaurant was closed, though he could get Corden a reservation for that evening. “And James Corden yells at this bus boy,” she continued, putting on a British accent, “‘A lot of good that does me, mate! A lot of good that does me!’”