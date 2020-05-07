Calling All Tonic Lovers: Have We Got a Cocktail For You

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “In 2012, I worked at a historically relevant hotel in Kansas City, and we served a style of cocktail very similar to this one. The cocktail was quite balanced, radiant in color and enthusiastically effervescent. Someone could say this cocktail very much represents what we need during all this chaos; positivity in a glass.”

When would you serve this drink? “I’d love to serve this to a group of friends sitting around a fire, on the edge of a lake, reminiscing and sharing some laughs. Sometimes cocktails can be the glue for social interaction, and serving this drink among friends is the preferred serve at all times. Hopefully, there might even be a blackberry bush nearby, so I can pick the berries fresh!”

What music would you pair it with? “I come from a city that is crawling with talented jazz musicians. Musical improvisation was made popular in Kansas City through the likes of Count Basie and Charlie Parker and this cocktail is no different. I imagine this cocktail comes with an implied level of enthusiasm and confidence. Unapologetic energy and light.”

What food would you pair it with? “Marinated pork, spices, onion, cilantro, pineapple...Al pastor all the way. This cocktail can stand up against even the boldest of flavors. Not only will the tonic and blackberries lend a hand in creating a harmonious experience between the ingredients in the cocktail, they reinforce and lift the various flavors of herbs and spices.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I’d love to make (and enjoy) this cocktail with my mother. She’s my travel companion, my biggest cheerleader and like cocktails, she is the glue of our family. She’s diplomatic when necessary, she’s incredibly talented when it comes to music and she definitely knows how to have a great time! Her personality is uplifting and positive, and always comes correct with guidance and support.”

Bramble Tonic Tradicional

By Andrew Olsen

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

.5 oz Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

.5 oz Tonic syrup

3 Lime wedges

4 Blackberries

Soda water

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Blackberries

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the soda water, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water and garnish with blackberries.

Andrew Olsen is a talented Kansas City bartender

