Have Fresh Berries and Rye Whiskey? Make this Cocktail

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana. As a young child, one of my favorite and most vivid memories is going to find wild huckleberries in the mountains. Although hard to find, they make an amazing filler for most deserts, drinks or even by themselves. I chose to work with Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey because Montanans love their whiskey, as do I!”

When would you serve this drink? “During a beautiful Montana sunset, between 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM.”

What music would you pair it with? ““Have a Drink on Me” by AC/DC.”

What food would you pair it with? “Grilled pork tacos.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My grandmother Barb.”

Montana Huckleberrye Sour

By Dustin Dalla Mura

INGREDIENTS

1.75 oz Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

.75oz Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

.50 oz Huckleberry Shrub*

1 Egg white

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Lemon zest and huckleberry shrub spray

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without any ice. Add ice and shake again. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass and garnish with lemon zest and 4 to 6 drops of huckleberry shrub.

Huckleberry Shrub *

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Huckleberries (or any other berry)

1 cup Cider vinegar

1 cup Sugar

DIRECTIONS

Add the berries and vinegar to a non-metallic jar. Tighten the lid and refrigerator for 48 to 72 hours. Add the marinated berries and vinegar to a bowl and muddle. Strain the liquid into a medium saucepan and add the sugar. Boil for 3 minutes and then remove from heat and let cool. Pour the shrub into a resealable container and store in the refrigerator.

Dustin Dalla Mura is a talented Bozeman, Montana, bartender

