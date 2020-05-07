Yes, You Should Mix Tequila & Grapefruit Kombucha

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I have never been a fan of soda, but still enjoy the refreshing edge of a cocktail with effervescence. Kombucha is a great way to keep that bubbly profile.”

When would you serve this drink? “This is definitely a day party drink. Think rooftop brunch in NYC with the squad type of vibe. Lots of giggles. Lots of fun.”

What music would you pair it with? “Hmm...I can’t hear the music over the laughter of my besties! But I feel the base of some deep house music that’s playing faintly in the background.”

What food would you pair it with? “I would love this with some fish or shrimp tacos with habanero mayo, and fresh guacamole and chips. The different peppers and spices would play nicely together with the jalapeño and citrus of the Perky Paloma.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “I would love to make this drink for my sister Latisha. Every year we do a Margarita bar crawl. I’d love to introduce her to another delicious tequila cocktail. And as my big sis she’s also kind of my idol, so I love when my cocktails get her approval.”

The Perky Paloma

By Chanta Hunter

INGREDIENTS

2 Lemon wedges

2 Lime wedges

2 Jalapeño wheels

2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila

2oz Grapefruit kombucha

2oz Grapefruit juice

Glass: Mason jar

Garnish: Jalapeño wheel and grapefruit wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add the lemons, limes and jalapeños to a shaker and muddle. Add the tequila and grapefruit juice, and fill with ice. Shake, and then add the kombucha. Gently swirl the shaker to incorporate the kombucha and then strain into a mason jar filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a jalapeño wheel and a grapefruit wedge.

Chanta Hunter is a talented New York bartender

Thank you Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® for collaborating with Half Full on the Bartenders At Home cocktail video series.

Interview has been condensed and edited.

