UNC Shooting Suspect’s Family ‘Stunned’ by His Alleged Crime

The family of the former student who is charged with carrying out a deadly shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus on Tuesday have said they’re stunned by the allegations made against him. Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, is in custody after the shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. Police charged him with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder early Wednesday. The suspect’s grandfather Paul Rold, of Arlington, Texas, told the AP that Terrell has never shown interest in guns and said the news that his grandson was accused of carrying out the shooting was stunning to him. Rold went on: “You’re describing someone foreign to me... This is not in his DNA.” A vigil was planned for Wednesday on the campus and Gov. Roy Cooper vowed to take a “hard look” at what happened to stop future shootings.