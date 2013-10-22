TSA Adds More Security Checks

CHEAT SHEET
Those old parking tickets are now going to be common knowledge when you’re going through airport security. The Transportation Security Administration will now be accessing government and private databases that include information such as car registration and employment information even to people traveling within the U.S. borders. That information had previously only been available to people entering the U.S. The TSA is aiming to offer lighter screenings by the end of the year—travelers may soon not have to take off their shoes and jackets—and frequent fliers will soon be able to bypass security by undergoing a criminal background check beforehand.