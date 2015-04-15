TSA Agents Sacked for Groping Scheme

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MSNBC
The TSA fired two agents at Denver International Airport and reassigned two others after discovering an elaborate scheme to grope attractive male passengers. According to investigators, a male TSA agent would indicate when he found a passenger attractive, and a female colleague would make the system flag him for an extra pat-down by logging him as female before the full-body scan. The scheme was foiled when a TSA investigator saw the male agent giving a customer an improper pat-down, and communicating via signal with his female colleague. No charges will be filed, though the incidents allegedly happened at least 10 times.