Tsarnaev Found Guilty on All 30 Counts

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been found guilty of all 30 counts related to the Boston Marathon bombing, including the murder of three marathon bombing victims and MIT police officer Sean Collier. Seventeen counts of the counts are punishable by death, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, bombing of a place of public use, and possession and use of a firearm. The same jury will decide in a second phase of the trial whether he will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty. Tsarnaev sat silently as the verdict was read aloud.