Tucker Carlson Blames Kamala Harris for His Terrible Ukraine Takes

Tucker Carlson’s pro-Kremlin commentary over the last few months was heard by millions, as his top-rated show was so friendly to Russian President Vladimir Putin that top Kremlin mouthpieces on Russian state TV wanted Carlson to interview their president.

The Fox News host ended up backpedaling on a number of his talking points following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month — but not without laying blame elsewhere.

“We’ve been taken by surprise by the whole thing,” Carlson said of the ongoing conflict, using the royal we to refer to his commentary that has been used in Russian propaganda. “We are not the only ones who were, but we are willing to admit it.”

Having admitted it, he promptly passed the buck, saying that “we assumed that if things were dire, serious people would be involved in fixing them. We looked up and we saw Kamala Harris involved, and that reassured us. Harris had just come back from Europe where she had been conducting ‘diplomacy’ with our allies, and that appeared to be proof this could not really be a big deal.”

Carlson continued: “If the situation in Ukraine had been legitimately serious – if the future of Europe and the world hung in the balance as now so obviously it does – of course the Biden Administration would not have sent Kamala Harris to fix it, because that’s not her job.”

Carlson, who said, then said that Harris’ job, as he’d seen it, “is to trot down to the Blue Room to greet delegations of TikTok influencers.”