Tucker Carlson Blasts Fox for Pushing War and Making Him ‘Fat’

Tucker Carlson fired shots at his ex-employer for backing President Donald Trump’s nascent war against Iran while warning of the apparently fattening effects of being a “propaganda” shill.

The arch-conservative commentator sat down with fellow former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris to discuss the network’s coverage of the mounting conflict on the most recent edition of his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show.

“This is really the first time I’ve attacked them,” he said, even though “they canned me over two years ago,” adding that “I think it really matters” because the purpose of their coverage has been “to scare old people into obedience.”

Tucker Carlson on Fox News in 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He then played a series of clips, as “a fair representation of what’s on Fox’s air right now,” featuring network mainstays Sean Hannity, Ted Cruz, Bari Weiss, Lindsey Graham, Kayleigh McEnany and Mark Levin praising Trump’s recent airstrikes against Iran as a deterrent against apparently imminent nuclear annihilation.

Carlson appeared to have reserved particular ire for Mark Levin, a long-time network host who has lately described opponents of U.S. intervention in Iran as “lunatics.”

Trump's airstrikes against three nuclear sites in Iran have sparked a bitter MAGA civil war over the question of U.S. interventionism. Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“I didn’t see anybody saying, wait a second, challenging Mark Levin about intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Morris said. “There was no questioning of that.”

“There was a guy who would’ve questioned him, but they fired him a couple years ago,” Carlson said, hastening to add that he “didn’t mean to sound self-pitying.”

The topic would nevertheless appear to have dredged up difficult memories of his own time at the network, where Carlson worked for 14 years, six of them hosting his own show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Discussing their experience of working at Fox, which guest Morris described as sufficient to give employees “cancer,” Carlson lamented the toll his work had taken on his body.