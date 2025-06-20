Fox News Host Goes Nuclear on MAGA ‘Lunatics’ in Civil War Rant

Fox News host Mark Levin has taken aim at Vice President JD Vance and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in a wild rant that also lashed out at so-called MAGA “lunatics” who were against U.S. intervention in Iran.

One day after President Donald Trump announced he would decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks, Levin—a pro-Israel war hawk—questioned whether Vance and Witkoff were responsible for holding the president back.

Vance graduated from Yale Law School and later worked in Silicon Valley at a biotech startup, living in San Francisco among the tech elite. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

He also suggested there were people in the president’s orbit who were trying to get Trump to “abandon his principles.” ADVERTISEMENT

“LET TRUMP BE TRUMP!... Is Witkoff negotiating for something less? What’s JD’s role? It doesn’t take 5 minutes for Iran to say, “we surrender unconditionally” let alone 2-weeks,” he wrote.

“The fifth column isolationists are pressing for Israel’s surrender not Iran’s. They’re a grave threat to our country’s national security. They’ve lied about Iran’s nuclear program. Tulsi Gabbard has some explaining to do. They’re a damnable cabal of lunatics, many of whom are antisemites, completely out of step with the overwhelming majority of Americans—of all walks of life and political affiliations—who want Iran’s nuke sites destroyed.”

LET TRUMP BE TRUMP!



We got our answer. Iran says no unconditional surrender. Again. And again. And again. They cheat and lie and kill. They’re TERRORISTS!



Is Witkoff negotiating for something less?

What’s JD’s role? It doesn’t take 5 minutes for Iran to say, “we surrender… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 20, 2025

The tirade is the latest salvo in the MAGA civil war that has erupted in recent weeks as Trump weighs up whether to help Israel destroy Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.

The Middle East conflict has deeply divided the base that got Trump elected, pitting people such as Levin, MAGA acolyte Laura Loomer and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on one side, and America First isolationists such as Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk on the other.

Vance is in a particularly delicate position as he has long been outspoken against U.S. military intervention abroad.

Tensions escalated this week after Trump spent days huddled in the situation room with his national security advisers, but eased slightly on Thursday when he announced he may seek a diplomatic solution instead.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” he said through his White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The two-week delay was reminiscent of the tine window Trump regularly gives to Russia to negotiate a genuine ceasefire and was immediately mocked online, with one critic describing it as “beyond parody” while another joked: “He’s going to announce it during Infrastructure Week when the healthcare plan comes out.”

Levin, the host of Fox’s Life, Liberty and Levine, called for the U.S. to take immediate action to wipe out Iran and “stop these bastards cold” before they nuked America.

“During the 8-years I served in the Reagan administration, there were RINOs in the administration constantly trying to influence and change the president’s agenda and press him to abandon his principles. Others actively sought to undermine him with leaks to the media. I see the same happening now,” he said.