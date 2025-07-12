Tucker Carlson has lobbed a grenade into the already explosive MAGA civil war over the so-called “Epstein Files.”

“The real question was not, was Jeffrey Epstein a weirdo?” Carlson said while speaking at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Friday. “The real question was why was he doing this, on whose behalf, and where was the money coming from?”

“I think the real answer is Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf of intel services, probably not American,” Carlson theorized. “That foreign government is Israel.”

⚡️Tucker Carlson says Epstein was "working on behalf" of Israel and Israel was "committing crimes" on American soil. pic.twitter.com/lQBZpoXD4N — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 12, 2025

The remarks are likely to further inflame the already incendiary situation at the highest levels of government. On Friday, it was revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi are in an epic three-way clash. The former two are demanding the latter’s resignation over her handling of the Epstein case review.

While speaking at SAS in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night, the political commentator used his time to rail against the Trump administration for what he sees as failing to deliver on promises made about transparency.

He claimed to have voted for Trump because of his belief that the GOP would be honest, significantly different to the Democrats who he claimed failed to take criticism seriously, dismissing it with “shut up, racist.” Carlson thought such a rebuttal was dehumanizing to the equivalence of slavery.

Bondi’s recent delivery of the Epstein case review—in which the government essentially said “case closed”—was “too much” for Carlson.

Despite the hyperbole, Carlson appears to be hitting on precisely why the handling of the Epstein case has caused such a monumental rift in the MAGA base and its top-level Trump acolytes.

“You are trying to make me shut up because I am a ‘bigot’, like the liberals did seven months ago and that is why we voted them out,” Carlson argued. “I‘m not putting up with it. I voted against it and I will not tolerate it.”

As to why the Epstein case has such a hold on the MAGA community, Carlson explained that its “the frustration of normal people watching a certain class of people getting away with everything, every single time.” While he initially thought Trump might be different, he now no longer seems to believe that is the case.