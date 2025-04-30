Tucker Carlson Gives ‘Miserable’ Michelle Obama Marriage Advice

Tucker Carlson accused former first lady Michelle Obama of being a “miserable” person who hasn’t focused enough on her marriage.

“She’s just so miserable, and it’s obvious and always has been,” the former Fox News host told Megyn Kelly during Tuesday’s episode of her show. “One of the lessons I’ve always thought Michelle Obama’s life presented to the rest of us is: ‘Take some time to focus on your marriage.’”

People who are happy in their marriages “emanate a kind of peace, a tranquility” because they know they’re going home to a “spiritual fortress,” he added, presumably including himself and his wife of 33 years in that category.

Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News in 2023 thanks to a combination of toxic behavior, legal troubles, and thinking he was bigger than the network itself, Vanity Fair reported. At the time, he was earning $15 million to $20 million per year, according to Forbes.

Tucker Carlson said it's "obvious" Michelle Obama doesn't like her husband and hasn't made their marriage a priority. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Carlson nevertheless accused Michelle and Barack Obama of being more focused on landing “Netflix deals” and “Kennedy Center honors” than building a “happy marriage.”

“She really dislikes her husband,” he told Kelly of Michelle. “Super obvious. I’m not just saying that to be catty. I’m trying to feel compassion for her, but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable.”

Megyn Kelly has said the Obamas married the wrong people. Screenshot/The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

The former first lady has been open about the fact that she struggled with the toll Barack’s political career took on their family, including the vicious scrutiny they endured during their time in the White House.

Her 2018 memoir Becoming also describes how difficult it was for her to juggle her career and raise two young children with a political spouse who often wasn’t home.

“There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she told Revolt TV in a 2022 interview.

Michelle Obama, pictured at the 2008 Democratic National Convention with husband Barack Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia, has been open about the challenges of being a political spouse. Jason Reed/Jason Reed/REUTERS

In recent months, the couple has been dogged by divorce rumors after Michelle decided to skip former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump‘s inauguration in January.

She later clarified her absence had nothing to do with the state of her marriage with Barack, but MAGA pundits have been appalled by her candor about their relationship.

“I think she and he married the wrong people,” Kelly declared on her show last week.

Days later, the Obamas were spotted out together sharing a meal in Washington, D.C., for the first time since December. In the meantime, though, the former president had posted loving messages to his wife on Instagram celebrating her birthday and Valentine’s Day.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” he wrote in January. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace—and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

In February, he wrote, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away.”

Carlson nevertheless told Kelly there’s “a whole class of people” like Michelle Obama who don’t have a “solid relationship” and are “afflicted with the same kind of restlessness and rage and emptiness.”

“I mean, she’s like a freak show, and it’s easy to make fun of her. And I enjoy it,” he said. But “they’re the ones wrecking our society.”