Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters were on the same page on Tuesday’s New York City subway shooting, claiming the media will seek to minimize coverage of the attack in the United States’ largest city because a person of interest police are searching for is Black.

“We do know he was not a white supremacist,” Carlson said of 62-year-old Frank James, “so we are betting the media are not going to dwell on this. There’s nothing to gain from covering this particular atrocity. Just another mass shooting in a big city. It’s all so sad.”

In YouTube videos reviewed by The Daily Beast, James commented at length on race, politics, and gun violence, saying in one video that “[N-words] should be wiped off the planet, even though I am one.” James also said New York Mayor Eric Adams’ “blueprint for ending gun violence” was “doomed to fail,” and in another video said he has struggled with his mental health.

A few hours before Carlson made his “nothing to gain” comment, his colleague Jesse Waters made a strikingly similar claim on The Five.

Watters at first criticized the press for allegedly glossing over James’ race. “It would help if the media would identify the suspect so you know who to look for. Is he white, is he Hispanic, is he Asian—who cares what he is!” Watters said.

The Fox host then said the media would soon “bury” the whole situation, suggesting that some of the elements of the story don’t align with their supposed narrative.

“And now [the weapon] is a .38 or a Glock, and Asians [are] possibly targeted,” Watters continued. “So you have a Black suspect, handgun, Asians possibly targeted—this story doesn’t last for another 48 hours in the mainstream media. They’ll bury it like Waukesha,” he added, apparently referring to the November 2021 attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.