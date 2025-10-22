Tucker Carlson Loses It at ‘Annoying’ Student: ‘Get Off the F***ing Internet!’

Far right media personality Tucker Carlson absolutely lost it at a student in the audience of an event hosted by late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s organization.

The former Fox News host told the audience member that he was “the most annoying person I’ve ever dealt with” as he sparred with him at Turning Point USA’s talk at Indiana University talk Tuesday.

Carlson was accused by the student of not believing the things he says and contributing to deepening political polarization in the U.S

Carlson lost it during a Turning Point USA talk in Indiana. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Get off the f–king internet, son,” the media personality finally exploded, after the student had suggested he ought to know better, being worth $50 million. “Stop believing that stuff. $50 million?!”

“Go back to cable news!” the student shot back, but Carlson by that point was having none of it.

“You’re too annoying,” he raged. “I like the last chick who like, disagreed with me and then we could have like a normal conversation, but you’re telling me I’m worth $50 million.”

The organization has vowed to continue the work of its founder, Charlie Kirk, after he was assassinated last month. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

The student was unwilling to let the point go. “You got real defensive there,” he said. “I just read a number that’s like a lot of money. Jesus Christ, calm down.”

That, for Carlson, was the last straw. “Don’t use that phrase. We’re done,” he shot back. “Just stop, leave,” he added as the student attempted to deliver a final point.

Turning Point USA, founded by late far-right campaigner Charlie Kirk, has pledged to continue his work in his memory after he was assassinated at one of the organization’s events at a Utah campus last month.

Carlson was also among a number of high-profile right-wing figures who spoke at Kirk’s funeral in late September, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Director of National Intelligence Tulis Gabbard.