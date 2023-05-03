Tucker Carlson Set to Make First Public Appearance Since Fox News Firing
WON’T GO AWAY
Tucker Carlson is set to speak at a fundraiser Thursday, marking his first public appearance since Fox News fired the primetime star last week. According to The Daily Caller, the right-wing site Carlson co-founded in 2009, the ex-Fox star will appear at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Alabama to raise money for a group helping “adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.” The organization says its mission is to “glorify God by ensuring that adults with developmental disabilities have a permanent and safe home where their abilities and potentials are respected and nurtured in a Christian environment.” While this will be Carlson’s first public speech since his unceremonious Fox ouster, the far-right host posted a video to Twitter last week telling his fans to stay tuned while blasting cable news as “unbelievably stupid.” He also briefly commented to the Daily Mail while driving a golf cart outside his Florida estate, “howling with laughter” all the way.