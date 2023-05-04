Tucker Carlson Reportedly Wants to Host an Indie GOP Presidential Debate
LOFTY GOALS
As fringe right-wing cable networks grovel for a spot in the Tucker Carlson sweepstakes, Fox News’ former ratings king has grander aspirations. Among them is the ambitious undertaking of moderating his own GOP presidential debate, sources close to Carlson told The Washington Post. Carlson, who continues to weigh his options after his bombshell firing from Fox last week, has reportedly already floated the idea to consensus Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. The lofty goal is one that would test Carlson’s influence within the GOP while sticking it to his former employer, which will host the first official primary debate that Trump has already threatened not to attend. The sources also told the Post that Carlson is prepared to walk away from the millions Fox owes him in his contract if it allows him to re-enter the media space faster. If he does, Carlson may be an influential voice in the 2024 election.