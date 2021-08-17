Tucker Warns That America Will Be ‘Invaded’ by ‘Millions’ of Afghan Refugees

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned his viewers on Monday night that U.S. elites would use the sudden collapse of Afghanistan to resettle “millions” of Afghan migrants “in your neighborhood,” describing the granting of asylum to war refugees as an invasion.

Carlson, who has repeatedly promoted the so-called Great Replacement conspiracy theory that argues liberals are replacing white citizens with obedient non-white immigrants, kicked off his Monday night primetime show by first suggesting America lost in Afghanistan because of “radical gender politics.”

“It caused revolts, but officials kept doing it, they kept pushing radical gender politics anyway, because they could, because they were in charge of these Stone Age people they were going to educate,” Carlson declared, later adding that the Taliban takeover showed that Afghanistan “firmly rejected what our leaders were selling it over 20 years.”

After seemingly praising Afghanistan for rejecting “American-imposed gender quotas,” Carlson went on to claim that the “people who made the Afghan occupation possible” are the same folks who support “unrestrained immigration” and open borders.

“‘Bring in the refugees,’ they’re screaming, ‘tonight!’ That’s the only lesson they’re taking from this debacle,” Carlson exclaimed.

Mocking both Republicans and Democrats for calling on President Joe Biden to act quickly to provide safe refuge to Afghan citizens currently under threat from the Taliban now that the U.S. has withdrawn, Carlson grumbled that their priorities are misplaced.

“There’s lots of time to spare as Americans die of fentanyl ODs and millions of foreign nationals whose identities we can’t confirm moved here, but when it comes to bringing Afghans to our country, there’s no time to spare,” he groused.

“These are the architects of the disaster we are watching unfold on television,” Carlson continued. “They should be groveling for our forgiveness, but they’re not. Why? Because contrition requires decency. There’s no chance.”

The Fox News host, who has long adopted a hardline immigration stance, then complained that the disastrous situation in Afghanistan would be used to justify expanded asylum to Afghan refugees.

“So we’re getting it and if history is any guide—and it’s always a guide —we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in coming months, probably in your neighborhood,” he concluded. “And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions. So first we invade, and then we’re invaded. It is always the same.”