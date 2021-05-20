Tucker Carlson Whines That ‘Monster’ Lori Lightfoot Would Happily Round Up White People
‘FOR PUNISHMENT’
On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained her decision to prioritize interview requests from journalists of color to mark her upcoming two-year anniversary in office, saying it was to shine a light on the “overwhelmingly white” demographic of the City Hall press corps. But, according to Tucker Carlson, it’s actually the first step of Lightfoot’s transformation to full Nazi. The Fox News host, who himself has a long track record of making racist comments, accused Lightfoot, who is Black, of being a racist in an opinion article published by Fox late Wednesday. He wrote: “If someday the Chicago police rounded up the entire population of the city, Lori Lightfoot would have no trouble pulling the right ones out of line for punishment. By the way, in case you’re wondering, yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved. Lori Lightfoot is a monster.” Some Chicago journalists, including some of color, have boycotted the Lightfoot scheme because they think politicians should not be able to pick and choose who they are interviewed by—however, so far, none have joined Carlson in accusing the mayor of plotting to round up white people.