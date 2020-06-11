Advertisers Abandon Tucker Carlson in Droves After His Attacks on Black Lives Matter
Tucker Carlson—the Fox News host who has spent the past few weeks working himself up into an absolute frenzy over the protests against George Floyd’s death—is losing advertisers, and fast. Carlson kicked off his Monday night show by claiming Black Lives Matter “is definitely not about black lives,” but rather “left-wing mobs” who are trying to “cancel your rights.” On Tuesday, he lashed out at Sesame Street for showing a special to educate children about racism. Earlier this week, Popular Information shamed several major companies that have voiced support for Black Lives Matter but still advertised on Carlson's show. Since then, Disney has told the site it would no longer do so. Media Matters reports that Papa John’s has also since confirmed it will cease advertising with Carlson, as well as T-Mobile and SmileDirectClub. The CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert, was asked on Twitter if Tucker’s message was one his company supported. He said: “It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson!”