Score Tula’s Dark Spot Erasing Formulas for 20 Percent Off During Their Site-Wide Sale

ICYMI, we’re huge fans of Tula skincare here at Scouted. In fact, Tula’s probiotic and superfood-powered formulas are some of the only “clean” beauty products I’ve found that are not only non-toxic but actually really work. The premium skincare brand rarely marks down their entire site, but right now you can score 20 percent off everything courtesy of Tula’s Friends and Family sale. The Tula sale is currently live and will run through May 15, and you can also score free shipping on orders over $40.

It’s the perfect time to re-stock on some of your go-to Tula products (mine are the Wake Up & Glow Brightening Kit and their beloved Brightening Eye Balm Stick which gets rid of puffiness instantly). If you’re new to the brand, you can check out some of Tula’s best-selling and beauty editor-approved best-sellers like the 24/7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream or the Multi-spectrum Eye Renewal Serum.

Whether you’re looking for pro-level quality vitamin C serums to fade acne scars and dark spots or products to de-puff and revive instantly, Tula’s skincare lineup has something for everyone and a solution for just about any skin concern. Scroll through below to check out my favorite Tula skincare products (which are also customer favorites) that you can score on sale right now.

Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum Drops Down from $48 “This Vitamin C Serum is the lightest and best feeling one I’ve [tried] so far! It leaves me feeling refreshed and vibrant all day long. All you need is just one pump day & night. The texture is very lightweight & feels instantly soothing on your skin! My favorite product aside from the sugar scrub!” one happy reviewer wrote. Buy at Tula $ 38

Tula Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm Down from $28 “Best under eye product I’ve used in YEARS. The first product to produce results in minutes and leave a shiny finish. I love the cooling sensation!” one shopper said. Buy at Tula $ 22

Tula Secret Solution Pro-glycolic® Resurfacing Toner Down from $44 “The missing puzzle piece to my skincare regime!!!!! Seriously changed the game for my skin. Has completely evened out my skin tone and leaves my face fresh and blemish free. I use it religiously every morning and night. I've gotten so many compliments on my skin since I've started using this toner,” one reviewer said. Buy at Tula $ 33

Tula Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum Down from $58 “I was skeptical but now a believer! I have had puffy eyes for years and nothing has worked until now! I use half a pump and apply to both eyes. Feels so cool when applying. The best!” one customer wrote. Buy at Tula $ 46 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tula Level 3 Acne-Clearing Kit Down from $88 “Tula has dramatically helped with my breakouts. My skin looks and feels calm, no more redness. It even helped control my hormonal breakouts! Nothing before Tula has made this much of a difference. If you’re debating on buying Tula this is your sign to just go for it!” one reviewer said. Buy at Tula $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

