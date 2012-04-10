Tulsa Suspects Confess: Police

CHEAT SHEET
Police say the two men arrested in connection with the shooting spree in Tulsa, Okla., have confessed. Alvin Watts, 32, confessed to shooting two people, and Jake England, 19, confessed to shooting three. Three of the victims died and two were seriously injured. All were black, and authorities are still investigating whether the crime was racially motivated. Last Thursday, on the two-year anniversary of the death of England’s father, killed by a black man, England posted racial slurs on his Facebook page and said he was “gone in the head.”