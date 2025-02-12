Trumpland

Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Outfit Ripped as ‘Full Disney Villain’

HIDE THE PUPPIES

Commentators flooded social media with how the new director of national intelligence resembled Disney’s cruelest character.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Tusli Gabbard as Cruella DeVille
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price