Tunisia to Fight ‘War Against Terror’

Tunisia’s president has vowed to fight a “merciless war against terrorism” following Wednesday’s deadly attack on a Tunis museum that left 17 foreign tourists and two Tunisians dead. World leaders condemned the shooting at the National Bardo Museum, where gunmen opened fire and wounded more than 40 people. “We will fight them without mercy to our last breath,” President Beji Caid Essebsi said in a national TV broadcast. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the death of three Japanese nationals and said three others were injured. Others killed were natives of Italy, Colombia, Australia, France, Poland, and Spain, officials said. Authorities also killed two gunmen but a manhunt is underway for accomplices.