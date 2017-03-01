Tunisian Guards Charged With Inaction During ISIS Attack on Tourists

Six Tunisian security guards have been charged with failing to help tourists during a 2015 ISIS massacre at a beach resort in Sousse that resulted in the deaths of 38 people, 30 of whom were British. A British inquiry reportedly found that Tunisian forces made “deliberate and unjustifiable” delays in getting to the scene. The six guards, from the Imperial Marhaba hotel, were charged with failing to help people in danger, in a manner that caused their deaths. Fourteen other people have been arrested in the case, and an additional 12 people are under investigation but remain free. The gunmen reportedly trained at a jihadi camp in Libya and then returned to conduct the attack on the resort. Families of the British victims have said they are “unable to rest or move on.”
