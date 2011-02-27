Tunisian PM Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
That didn’t take long. Tunisian Interim Prime Minister Mohammed Ghannouchi has announced his resignation following protests that killed three in Tunis. “I am not ready to be the person who takes decisions that would end up causing casualties," said Ghannouchi, as protesters on their way to the Interior Ministry clashed with police. Ghannouchi was seen as being too close to ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who was brought down by protests last month. The Tunisian government has promised to hold elections by next July.