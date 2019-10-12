CHEAT SHEET
Turkey-Backed Syrian Rebels Step Up Bombing Campaign
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized control of the strategic Syrian border town of Ras al Ain on Saturday morning, according to Reuters. “The [Syrian rebel] national army took control of the town center this morning,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters, adding, “Inspections are being conducted in residential areas.” More than 200,000 people have been displaced since Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan launched the offensive just four days ago—after the Trump administration pulled U.S. troops back from the border area. Strong international opposition has not dissuaded Erdogan, who vowed Turkey “will not stop it, no matter what anyone says.”