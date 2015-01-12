Turkey: Boumeddiene Is in Syria

CHEAT SHEET
Turkey’s foreign affairs minister confirmed that the common-law wife of the terrorist who attacked a kosher supermarket in Paris crossed into Syria on Jan. 8. Hayat Boumeddiene, the spouse of Amedy Coulibaly, arrived in Istanbul on Jan. 2 and stayed in a hotel. That was nearly a week before the attacks in Paris that killed 17 innocent people in three days. The day before four were killed in the supermarket, Boumeddiene crossed into Syria, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Cavusoglu’s remarks marked the first public statement from Ankara on Boumeddiene’s suspected whereabouts, but French media had been reporting for days that she had most likely gone to Turkey.