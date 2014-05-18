Turkey Charges 3 in Mining Disaster

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
On the same day that the last of the Soma mining victims were buried, Turkish prosecutors charged three people with negligence in the disaster that killed 301 workers. They were also charged with the crime of causing more than one death. Five days after a carbon monoxide leak caused the worst industrial accident in Turkey's history, police detained 25 people for questioning. Those detained included mining company executives and engineers. Many citizens accused Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan of being too close with mining industry bosses, and the accident sparked protests throughout the country. A man whose brother was detained said, “We know that we have lost 301 loved ones, but we have loved ones inside as well.”