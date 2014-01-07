Turkey Fires 350 Police Officers

CHEAT SHEET
The Turkish government dismissed 350 police officers from their posts Tuesday following a corruption investigation into judicial bribery for public lending. Among those dismissed were the chiefs of the financial crimes, anti-smuggling, and organized-crime units. These officers are the latest targets of an investigation that has caused hundreds of police to either be dismissed or reassigned. Three cabinet ministers resigned after their sons were detained in a Dec. 17 raid. But many believe the arrests and dismissals are politically motivated and connected to the feud in Turkey’s ruling AK Party between Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and supporters of influential Islamic scholar Fethullah Gulen, who is in exile.