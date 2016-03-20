Turkey: Istanbul Bomber Linked to ISIS

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
A Turkish member of ISIS carried out the suicide bombing in Istanbul that left four foreigners dead, Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday. Authorities identified the attacker as Mehmet Ozturk, a Turkish citizen born in 1992 in the southern city of Gaziantep, according to Interior Minister Efkan Ala. Five people have been detained in connection to the bombing, Ala added. Three Israeli citizens and an Iranian were killed and dozens were injured in Saturday's suicide bombing. The attack on Istanbul's popular shopping district Istiklal Street was the fourth such attack in Turkey this year.