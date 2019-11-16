Flexing
Turkey: We Bought Russian S-400s to Use, Not Store Them
Turkey is planning to use the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, not put them aside amid threats of U.S. sanctions, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate said on Saturday. “It is not a correct approach to say ‘we won’t use them for their sake’ about a system that we bought out of necessity and paid so much money for,” Ismail Demir said in an interview with CNN Turk. “We have allied relations with Russia and the United States. We have to go on and respect the agreements we signed.”
Demir added Saturday it was not logical for any country to purchase weapons only to put them aside. The military stance comes days after President Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump talked in Washington. During the Wednesday discussion, the two leaders discussed the Turkish invasion of Syria and the threat of sanctions over Turkey's purchase of the S-440s—which pose a threat to U.S fighter jets. Turkey began receiving the Russian missile defense systems in July.