Turkish Forces on High Alert

The Turkish government on Tuesday condemned attacks on its military planes by Syria, with the prime minister saying Turkey's forces are now on high alert. "The rules of engagement of the Turkish Armed Forces have changed given this new development," Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. "Everybody should know that Turkey's wrath is just as strong and devastating as its friendship is valuable," he added. On Friday, Syria downed a Turkish jet but quickly apologized, saying the jet had been shot down due to mistaken identity. NATO has agreed to discuss the incident on Tuesday, but diplomats said the meeting is unlikely to lead to any military response.